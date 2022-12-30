Pakistan’s National Security Committee (NSC) resolved on Friday to speed up the operations against terrorists in the wake of rising insurgency in the country, media reports said.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office said the NSC’s participants expressed an unequivocal opinion that Pakistan’s national interests will not be compromised and no one will be allowed to harm the national security, The News reported.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif chaired the NSC meeting, which was attended by services chiefs, intelligence heads, and federal ministers, the statement mentioned.

The meeting came after the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) announced an end to the ceasefire with Islamabad and ramped up attacks on security forces, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, The News reported.

During the meeting, the participants took into stock the country’s economic and security situation, the statement said.

The National Security Committee (NSC) said on Friday that “terrorists are the enemies of Pakistan” as it vowed to respond “with full force” to those who challenge the country, Dawn reported.

The remarks were part of a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) after the NSC meet – the principal decision-making forum on foreign policy and national security – concluded in Islamabad with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair as the country has seen a spate of terrorist attacks.

During the meeting, the heads of intelligence institutions gave a detailed briefing to the participants on the law and order situation in the country, the recent wave of terrorism, and steps to tackle it.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar also briefed officials on Pakistan’s economic challenges and the government’s strategies to counter them, the PMO statement said, Dawn reported.

“Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar briefed the meeting on the situation in Afghanistan and Pakistan’s relationship with the interim government in Kabul.”

20221230-191402