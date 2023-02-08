BUSINESS/ECONOMY

Top players showcase next gen EV models at Hyderabad E-Motor Show

Top automotive players are showcasing their next gen electric vehicle models at the inaugural Hyderabad E-Motor Show, which began here on Wednesday.

Leading automobile/component brands including Apollo, Mahindra, Amara Raja, Citroen, TVS, ETO Motors, Ola, MG Motor, Switch Mobility, Piaggio, BYD, Hyundai, and ZF among others are participating in the three day show at Hitex Exhibition Centre.

Telangana Industries and Commerce Minister K.T. Rama Rao inaugurated the E-Motor Show organised as part of Hyderabad E-Mobility Week.

He also unveiled Citroen eC3, an all-electric car, and electric 2-wheelers- Quantum Energy EV Plasma and Hop Electric OXO.A

On the occasion, he said that Telangana is committed to providing an impetus to EV adoption and it aims to play a pivotal role in India’s transition to electric mobility.

“We strongly believe India is well equipped to develop as a hub for manufacturing of electric vehicles and its supply chain,” he said.

KTR, as the minister is popularly known, claimed that Telangana has been a frontrunner in adopting sustainability and clean energy.

“With our progressive EV adoption policy, and our ability to provide 24×7 electricity, we aim to become the most ‘electrified state’ in mobility in India,” he added.

Telangana is home to leading Indian and global companies such as Mahindra, Olectra, ZF, Mytrah, Gravton, Hyundai Mobis, One Moto, and Pure EV, among others.

KTR stated that Telangana is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to bring manufacturing of various components of the ecosystem such as cell manufacturing, cell component manufacturing, battery swapping stations, EV manufacturing in 2-wheeler, 3-wheeler, and buses, and taking steps towards refining of lithium in the state.

“Hyderabad is leading in the development of advanced automotive technologies in India including ADAS, digital cockpit solutions, V2X connectivity, and automotive cybersecurity. In the coming years, the Hyderabad E-Motor Show will prove to be the pioneer platform for the automobile companies to launch and showcase their next-gen EV models,” he said.

Special Secretary, Investment Promotion and External Engagement, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy said that the Hyderabad E-Mobility Week is a step in the right direction towards creating a sustainable future.

Director, Electronics, Semiconductors and Advanced Chemistry cell Manufacturing, Sujai Karampuri expressed happiness at the global participation in the inaugural edition of the Hyderabad E-Motor Show. He stated that Hyderabad is now positioned among the global cities in hosting the prestigious Formula E race.

