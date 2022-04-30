INDIA

Top police officials shifted after clash in Patiala, mobile internet services shut

NewsWire
0
0

A day after clamping a 24-hour curfew in Punjab’s Patiala’s town after police had to fire into the air following a massive clash between members of the Shiv Sena and pro-Khalistan sword-bearing sympathisers outside the Kali Mata temple, the state government on Saturday transferred top police officials.

Also to prevent spread of rumours, the government ordered shutdown of mobile internet services and SMS services in Patiala district on Saturday.

On directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the government transferred the Inspector General of Police (Patiala range), Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and the Superintendent of Police (SP), an official statement said.

A spokesperson for the Chief Minister’s Office said Mukhwinder Singh Chinna has been appointed as new Inspector General, while Deepak Parik and Wazir Singh have been appointed as new the SSP and the SP, respectively.

Witnesses told the police that Nihangs, who gathered in front of the Dukh Niwaran Sahib gurdwara on Friday to oppose the Khalistan ‘Murdabad March’ of the Shiv Sena, marched towards the shrine, raising pro-Khalistan slogans.

A police officer was injured while trying to stop the Nihangs, the police said.

Harish Singla, the executive president of the Shiv Sena, led the anti-separatist march from Arya Samaj Chowk to Kali Devi Temple. They were raising slogans against Khalistan.

“The Shiv Sena will never allow Khalistan to be formed in Punjab or anywhere in India,” said Singla.

He also said that chief of the banned Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), Gurpatwant Singh Pannu had given the call to mark the Khalistan foundation day on April 29.

Meanwhile, to mark protest over the incident Hindu outfits observed a shutdown in Patiala on Saturday.

20220430-102405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    One held in Delhi for black marketing of oxygen cylinders

    Maha Congress accuses NIA of ‘weakening’ Malegaon 2008 blast case

    FMX legend Robbie jumps off a building to present new jersey...

    Mitigate Covid risk fully with vax for children, say doctors