New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANSlife) Winter is upon us! Winter is the best season for travel, whether your ideal getaway involves an exhilarating ski trip or a flight to a warmer location.

The hidden getaways from Ultima Collection are made to feel like home, whether you’re rejuvenating at your own health retreat in the Swiss Alps, skiing from your own serviced chalet in France, or savouring every moment on your villa’s private dock in the Mediterranean. Beyond the carefully chosen ski chalets, retreats, spas and villas, you’ll discover a group of professionals with unyielding standards who work to offer their visitors highly individualised experiences in complete comfort and solitude. This is savouring life to the fullest.

Ultima Gstaad

Set in the rolling meadows of Gstaad, Ultima Gstaad is where timeless Swiss luxury meets the mountains. Gstaad is a pristine Alpine village that’s somehow equally out-of-this-world as it is down-to-earth. Experience all its wonders, undoubtedly one of the finest properties in Switzerland. Sink into your own uniquely designed suite or residence, reminiscent of a private chalet, to live in utter luxury and discretion.

From wall to wall, you’ll discover lovingly curated artwork, plush interiors, and a smooth-operating team to cater to your most spontaneous of requests. There are three wooden chalets of 11 suites, six private residences, a restaurant and two inviting bars. Plus, there’s a leading Swiss clinic and spa for recharging to full.

Each space is exquisitely crafted for snug evenings after a day of skiing in the mountains. Think steam fireplaces (child and dog friendly), lavish bathrooms and dark, swirling marble from floor to ceiling, and balconies with breathtaking and inescapable views of Alps.

Ultima Courchevel Belvedere

Ultima Courchevel Belvédère re-opens for the winter season on December 17. The resort is made up of 13 ski-in and ski-out residences with privileged, uninterrupted views of the forested mountains. Balance days of skiing with mind-soothing treatments in the resort’s world-class spas, private chef experiences, and moments in the elegant lobby and terrace area.

Post-ski body massages and morning dips in the outdoor heated pool as snow falls around you. That’s the dreamy reality for the guests. Dependant on which residence you’re staying in, you will access one of the two state-of-the-art spas. They feature sensual saunas, hammams, fitness rooms, heated pools, and an outdoor jacuzzi. Dedicated spa therapists and masseuses are there to provide personalised wellness experiences and innovative treatments such as yoga-focused cold therapy.

Each residence comprises four or five bedrooms that sleep up to eight to ten adults. It’s perfect for a family or group of friends looking to savour their precious time together. What’s truly special about this property is its location among three different valleys; connecting to the upscale 1850 and the edge of the La Rosiere Forest. Natural beauty is not in short supply here. Breakaway from the crowds to a retreat with bubbling outdoor pools, atmospheric fitness rooms, and talented massage therapists whenever the moment calls.

Ultima Crans-Montana

No one leaves Ultima Crans-Montana a little bit in love — it leaves you completely awestruck. Positioned in the altitude of Plateau de Plan-Mayens, this haven of two private chalets can be enjoyed by multi-generational families and groups of friends.

Know that nothing is done in half measures here, with an on-site lake surrounded by idyllic alpine wilds, a quartz-clear swimming pool that mirrors the mountains beyond and a heavenly spa, covering 1,000m², that much larger hotels couldn’t claim to match. Rejuvenate in the sauna, hammam, fitness gym, jacuzzi and heated outdoor pool. It’s all brought to life by Baccarat crystal chandeliers and Kelsey Grey and Bahia Blanca marbles.

It goes above and beyond accommodating a large group of up to 38 guests. It’s made up of two ultra-luxurious private chalets, which can be reserved together or Chalet One by itself. Both have access to the retreat’s monumental spa and outdoor pool area.

Chalet One, covering 3850m², has eight rooms. Each has its own dressing area, bathroom, and balcony with views of the surrounding wilds. Children can stay in the two dormitories. There’s also an arcade room, cigar lounge, billiard room and a homely dining room that can seat up to 16 people. Chalet Two, covering 820m², has six spacious rooms with their own dressing areas, bathrooms and balconies. There is an open kitchen for socialising, a cinema room, library and cigar lounge.

Ultima Megeve

Intimate chalets primed for entertainment in the Alps. Set in tranquil French wilds, looking out to horse-dotted pastures and the snow-tipped peak of Mont Blanc, this exquisite pair of private chalets have been designed with multigenerational families or large group of friends in mind.

There’s everything from an arcade room, underground private nightclub, stocked wine cellar, a gymnasium, and a full spa with a hammam, a massage room and dedicated hairdresser facilities. Put simply, there’s no other mountain retreat around that offers this much fun.

Hints of which you will find in the hand-carved woods and bronze-covered chimneys, bespoke furniture, leather-padded headboards and marble touches. Every bedroom has a connecting dressing room and ensuite bathroom — all curated with the beige and gold tones that have become synonymous with the signature design of Ultima Collection.

Additionally, you will have access to the property’s concierge staff, so whether it’s a chef rustling up a last-minute celebratory dinner, or the front of house mapping a walking trail for your group, your stay will be fine-tuned to you.

Ultima Geneva Grand Villa

A distinctive urban retreat on the shores of lake Geneva, Ultima Geneva Grand Villa is one of the highest epitome of modern luxury. Set in a verdant grove within walking distance of the Lake’s shores, this three-floored villa is just a short journey away from the livelier city hub and Geneva International Airport.

Over three floors, the villa covers 2,000m² and comes with a separate villa for any extended guests to enjoy their privacy. There is a master bedroom with its own terrace, seven double bedrooms, a grand cinema, and a wellness space comprising a jacuzzi, hammam, sauna, pool and fitness gymnasium.

Shed the weight of the city, or simply savour time invested in you, with treatments by Swiss Perfection. All while admiring the beauty of Geneva’s nature in a space that allows you enviable views. The state-of-the-art spa has a large treatment room, a jacuzzi, hammam and sauna. You can also have access to a private fitness coach and physiotherapist.

A private chef is available to create the most memorable dining moments meant for you and your loved ones. There’s a large dining area, a wine cellar and a teppanyaki dining space perfect for group getaways or intimate family gatherings.

