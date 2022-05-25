The top diplomats of South Korea and the US have condemned North Korea’s latest missile launches in their phone talks on Wednesday, according to Seoul’s Foreign Ministry.

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin and his American counterpart Antony Blinken agreed to cooperate closely in a push for a new UN Security Council resolution against Pyongyang, as they called the North’s move a “grave provocation” that only leads to its isolation and threatens regional peace and stability, it added.

It remains unclear whether the UN panel will adopt additional sanctions on Pyongyang, which many say depends primarily on the positions of the veto-wielding permanent members of China and Russia, Yonhap news agency reported.

Earlier on Wednesday, the North lobbed an apparent intercontinental ballistic missile and two other ballistic ones into the East Sea, the South’s military said.

