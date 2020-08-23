Top seer body seeks CBI probe into Palghar lynchings

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 23 (IANS) The Mumbai Police is now facing flak from an unexpected quarter, with an apex body of saints now demanding a CBI inquiry into the Palghar lynchings.

The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) said that the Supreme Court’s decision to entrust the probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death to the CBI had proved the “incompetence” of the Mumbai Police.

The ABAP demanded the CBI probed the lynching of two sadhus in Palghar, Maharashtra, on April 16.

ABAP President Mahant Narendra Giri said: “The ABAP is holding an important meeting on August 26 in Haridwar in which, besides discussing preparations for the Kumbh next year, it will also pass a resolution for a CBI inquiry in the killings in Palghar.”

If the need arises, the Akhara Parishad would also go to the court, he added.

On the night of April 16, two sadhus and their driver travelling from Kandivali in Mumbai to Surat in Gujarat for attending a funeral amid the nationwide lockdown were brutally attacked and killed by a mob in Gadchinchile village in the presence of police officials.

Two seers, Kalpavriksha Giri Maharaj and Sushil Giri Maharaj, and their driver Nilesh Yalgade were brutally lynched while police allegedly stood as mute spectators.

“After passing the resolution, the Akhara Parishad will write to the Maharashtra Chief Minister to demand a CBI probe into the killings,” said Giri.

The ABAP also demanded that huge gates should be constructed at all main entry points of the state in remembrance of former Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) chief Ashok Singhal.

“Singhal gave his life for the cause of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Now that the dreams of crores of Hindus has become a reality, we want he should be given the respect he deserves. The ABAP demands that huge welcome gates named after Ashok Singhal should be constructed on the highways connecting the state in all the four directions,” he said.

–IANS

amita/dpb/tsb