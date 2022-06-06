An audio clip of a three time former legislator Johnny Nelloor, presently secretary of the United Democratic Front (UDF), wherein he demands a state car and a chairmanship of a Corporation, if he has to defect to the ruling CPI-M led Left Democratic Front, has surfaced.

Reacting to this, Nelloor said he completely denies such a thing.

“I am the secretary of the UDF and this has been created to take away the big win that we had at the Thrikkakara assembly by-election a few days back. I will take legal steps against this,” said Nelloor, who is a top leader of the Kerala Congress, the third biggest ally of the Congress led UDF.

The audio clip that has now found its way to the TV channels also has Nelloor saying that he has been offered posts by the BJP, but since he does not like to join the BJP, he has declined it.

“I need a state car and a chairmanship of a Corporation as I have to have a reason to defect to the Left Front,” Nelloor in the audio clip can be heard saying.

The erstwhile Kerala Congress (M) of which Nelloor was a top leader, is presently an ally of the ruling LDF government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and when they joined the Left, he preferred to remain with the faction that was with the Congress led UDF.

Meanwhile, Hafeez, the person who was informed about these demands, told the media that it was on Saturday night at 10.25 p.m. that he got this call from Nelloor.

“Anyone can find out that I got a call from him (Johnny Nelloor). It was me who decided to put this conversation that we had in public domain. I am ready to face any legal recourse to this. Nelloor himself is a lawyer and he knows everything. He can just walk into a police station and file a case against me and I am prepared to face that also,” said Hafeez, a party worker attached to the Kerala Congress (M).

