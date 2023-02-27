INDIA

Top UP power official booked for corruption

NewsWire
0
0

The vigilance cell of the UP Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has lodged an FIR against Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited’s director (technical) Prithvipal Singh on charges of disproportionate expenses, beyond his known source of income.

The FIR has been registered under section 13 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 with Chitaipur police on the basis of a complaint filed by UPPCL Gorakhpur zone vigilance inspector Chandrabhushan Prajapati.

Station officer Brijesh Mishra said that investigation into the matter has begun.

According to the officer, Prajapati said in his complaint that he was assigned the probe into the matter in June 2022.

He said that investigation revealed that Singh spent more than his legitimate earnings. On the basis of findings of the investigation, he prepared a detailed report.

As per the report, between June 1986 and June 2022, Singh had earned Rs 4.62 crore and spent Rs 5.60 crore in the same period.

In this corresponding period, he spent over Rs 97 lakh more than his actual income. This is an offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988.

Therefore, an FIR has been registered against him.

Singh has been posted in Varanasi for over two years.

20230227-091204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    B’luru airport named ‘Best Airport’ at Wings India Awards 2022

    Third Covid cluster found in Bengaluru apartment

    Two-day cultural event in Shimla on December 16-17

    2 people dead, 15 huts gutted in Bengal slum fire