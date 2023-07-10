INDIA

Top US authors sue OpenAI, Meta over copyright infringement

NewsWire
0
1

Comedian and author Sarah Silverman, along with authors Christopher Golden and Richard Kadrey, have sued Sam Altman-run OpenAI and Mark Zuckerberg-owned Meta over dual claims of copyright infringement.

The lawsuits alleged that OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Meta’s LLaMA (a set of large language models) were trained on illegally-acquired datasets containing their works.

Their works were allegedly acquired from “shadow library” websites like Bibliotik, Library Genesis, Z-Library, and others, noting the books are “available in bulk via torrent systems,” reports The Verge.

“When ChatGPT is prompted, ChatGPT generates summaries of plaintiffs’ copyrighted works — something only possible if ChatGPT was trained on Plaintiffs’ copyrighted works,” the lawsuit claimed.

The lawsuit alleged that chatbot never bothered to “reproduce any of the copyright management information Plaintiffs included with their published works.”

In a separate lawsuit against Meta, it alleged the authors’ books were accessible in datasets Meta used to train its LLaMA models.

“Many of Plaintiffs’ copyrighted books appear in the dataset that Meta has admitted to using to train LLaMA,” it read.

Silverman owns a registered copyright in one book, called The Bedwetter while Golden owns registered copyrights in several books, including Ararat.

Kadrey owns registered copyrights in several books, including ‘Sandman Slim’.

In both lawsuits, the authors said that they “did not consent to the use of their copyrighted books as training material” for the companies’ AI models.

Each lawsuit contains six counts of copyright violations, negligence, unjust enrichment, and unfair competition.

The authors are looking for statutory damages, restitution of profits, and more.

Meta or OpenAI did not comment on the lawsuits.

The suits alleges, among other things, that OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Meta’s LLaMA were trained on illegally-acquired datasets containing their works, which they say were acquired from “shadow library” websites like Bibliotik, Library Genesis, Z-Library, and others, noting the books are “available in bulk via torrent systems”.

2023071036669

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Your communication unconstitutional, disregarded’: CM Stalin in scathing letter to TN...

    Teen stabbed to death by 2 juveniles in Delhi (Ld)

    After 20 years in TV, Shakti Arora expresses gratitude to Ekta

    Shinde unmoved, but did have conversation with Uddhav Thackeray