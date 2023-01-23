INDIASPORTS

Topchi emerged victorious over MD Polo on the first day of the Amateur Riders’ Club Challenge Cup at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, here on Monday. Topchi won the match 8-2 thanks to four goals by Sunny Patel and two each by Irfan khan and Lt.Col Asish Samantaray.

In the first chukker, Irfan Khan scored the first goal of the game to put Topchi in the lead. In a quick response, Rahul Dwarkadas scored a goal for MD Polo to make it 1-1. In the second half of the chukker, Sunny Patel scored a goal for Topchi. At the end of the chukker, Topchi led 2-1.In the second chukker, team Topchi scored 2 back-to-back goals through Sunny Patel and Lt Col. Asish Samantaray. In the second half of the chukker, Rahul Dwarkadas scored once again for MD Polo, the scoreline at the end of the chukker was Topchi 4 v MD Polo 2.

In the third chukker, Nk. Irfan Khan scored from a long grounded shot for Team Topchi. Sunny Patel scored once again and completed his hattrick, the scoreline at the end of the chukker was Topchi 6 v MD Polo 2.

In the fourth chukker, team Topchi again scored two quick goals through Sunny Patel and Lt Col. Asish Samantaray, as Topchi emerged 8-2 winner.

