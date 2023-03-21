INDIASPORTS

TOPS approves Bajrang, Vinesh’s requests to train in Kyrgyzstan, Poland respectively

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) has approved wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat’s request for an International training camp in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, and Spala (Poland) respectively.

While Bajrang requested to train in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan for 16 days, Vinesh requested to train at the Olympic Preparation Center in Spala (Poland) for 11 days.

The financial assistance will cover athletes’ air tickets, camp expenses including the cost of training, boarding, and lodging, and miscellaneous costs such as airport transfer, insurance and internal travel, out of pocket allowance among other expenses.

TOPS will also cover expenses for Vinesh’s sparring partner – Sangeeta Phogat and physiotherapist Ashwini Jeevan Patil and Bajrang’s coach Sujeet Maan, physiotherapist Aanand Kumar, and Strength and Conditioning expert Kaazi Kiron Mustafa Hasan.

Meanwhile, based on the selection trials conducted by the Oversight Committee for Wrestling, a national coaching camp would also be held for the Indian Wrestling team (FS/GR/WW) for participation in the upcoming Senior Asian Championship 2023.

The National Camp has been planned to be held at Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) Sonipat Regional Centre from 22.03.2023 to 8.03.2023 and would have 108 wrestlers among others.

These 108 wrestlers (36 WW 33GR 39 FS wrestlers) would also include men’s freestyle and Greco roman wrestlers who are already training at SAI Sonepat.

