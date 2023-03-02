SPORTSBADMINTONINDIA

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sport’s (MYAS) Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) on Thursday approved double Olympic Medallist PV Sindhu’s proposal to financially assist her coach Vidhi Chaudhary and fitness trainer Srikanth Madapalli towards accompanying her to All England Championships, Swiss Open and Spain Masters.

The financial assistance will cover their visa, airfare, travel, lodging, boarding, and food costs among other,s and will also provide them a daily allowance for other expenses.

During the meeting, the MOC also approved Indian shooter and World Championships medalist Anish Bhanwala’s proposal to train under Foreign Coach Ralf Schumann in Germany. He would be training in Suhl for a total of 28 days and is scheduled to fly out in the last week of March.

TOPS financial assistance will also cover Anish’s coach, training, and ammunition costs, along with his airfare, visa, travel, lodging, boarding, and food costs among others.

