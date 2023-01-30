Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) Development athlete Bishal Changmai is geared up to open his campaign at the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG), starting Tuesday in Madhya Pradesh.

Representing Maharashtra, the archer from Assam is all set to make the Games a happy hunting ground for himself and make sure that it lives up to the benchmark, the State has always set at the KIYG.

“Khelo India Youth Games is a big exposure competition for upcoming athletes to win medals and get the perfect motivation going forward in their career,” said Bishal, who started his career in 2016 and has participated in all editions of the Khelo India Youth Games so far – Pune, Guwahati and Panchkula.

He may not have won any medal at the Games yet but in Madhya Pradesh, he is determined to tick that off the bucket list. “I have learned a lot from the previous competitions and have put in a lot of hard work to prepare for the games this year. Hopefully, I will get the medal,” the 18-year-old added.

A trainee of ASI Pune, Bishal was a part of the Indian team that won 3 medals at the Youth World Championships 2021 in Wroclaw, Poland. In the process, the U18 Cadet Recurve archer also became the first from India to win two gold medals at any Youth World Championship with a total of three medals including one bronze.

Describing his journey into the sport and how Doordarshan made a key impact, Bishal mentioned, “I used to watch Indian Archery competitions on DD Sports every single day back when I was in Kolaghat, Assam. Following that, I urged my parents to get me into archery. Thereafter, from the district-level competitions, I moved to SAI Centre Guwahati in 2016 before moving to ASI Pune in 2017.

“I want to win more medals for India in the upcoming international events and also be a part of the India team at the upcoming Olympics,” added Bishal, giving a glimpse of his aim.

The archery tournament at the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 takes place at the Ranital Sports Complex in Jabalpur from January 31 to February 3.

20230130-171602