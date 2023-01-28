The Khelo India Youth Games in Madhya Pradesh starting January 30 will see multiple Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) Development athletes taking to the field.

This elevates the magnitude of the games as the TOPS athletes, who are international achievers already, will inspire the grassroots level athletes to up the ante and provide a tough contest.

Close to a total of 6000 athletes are set for competition that will take place in 8 cities of Madhya Pradesh – Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Mandla, Khargone (Maheshwar), Balaghat and in New Delhi.

The Khelo India Youth Games will feature a total of 27 disciplines; water sports being included for the first time in the history of the games. Water sports disciplines like Canoe Slalom, Kayaking, Canoeing and Rowing will also feature alongside the usual sports and the indigenous games. Fencing is also being included.

This edition of the Khelo India Youth Games will feature athletes taking part in the U-18 age category. The list of TOPS Development athletes listed to participate:

Archery

Bishal Changmai  Maharashtra

Manjiri Alone  Maharashtra

Ridhi  Haryana

Table Tennis

Payas Jain  Delhi

Yashaswini Ghorpade – Karnataka

Swimming

Apeksha Fernandes  Maharashtra

Ridhima Veerendrakumar  Karnataka

Fencing

Shreya Gupta (Sabre)  Jammu and Kashmir

Weightlifting

Akanksha Vyavahare  Maharashtra

Markio Tario  Arunachal Pradesh

Boni Mangkhya  Rajasthan

Badminton

Unnati Hooda – Haryana

Shooting

Shiva Narwal (10mAP) – Haryana

Tejaswani (25mSP) – Haryana

Nischal (50m3P Rifle)  Haryana

20230128-160002