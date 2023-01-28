The Khelo India Youth Games in Madhya Pradesh starting January 30 will see multiple Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) Development athletes taking to the field.
This elevates the magnitude of the games as the TOPS athletes, who are international achievers already, will inspire the grassroots level athletes to up the ante and provide a tough contest.
Close to a total of 6000 athletes are set for competition that will take place in 8 cities of Madhya Pradesh – Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Mandla, Khargone (Maheshwar), Balaghat and in New Delhi.
The Khelo India Youth Games will feature a total of 27 disciplines; water sports being included for the first time in the history of the games. Water sports disciplines like Canoe Slalom, Kayaking, Canoeing and Rowing will also feature alongside the usual sports and the indigenous games. Fencing is also being included.
This edition of the Khelo India Youth Games will feature athletes taking part in the U-18 age category. The list of TOPS Development athletes listed to participate:
Archery
Bishal Changmai Maharashtra
Manjiri Alone Maharashtra
Ridhi Haryana
Table Tennis
Payas Jain Delhi
Yashaswini Ghorpade – Karnataka
Swimming
Apeksha Fernandes Maharashtra
Ridhima Veerendrakumar Karnataka
Fencing
Shreya Gupta (Sabre) Jammu and Kashmir
Weightlifting
Akanksha Vyavahare Maharashtra
Markio Tario Arunachal Pradesh
Boni Mangkhya Rajasthan
Badminton
Unnati Hooda – Haryana
Shooting
Shiva Narwal (10mAP) – Haryana
Tejaswani (25mSP) – Haryana
Nischal (50m3P Rifle) Haryana
