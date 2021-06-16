Tory leader Erin O’Toole is calling on voters in Vancouver-South to fire National Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan in the next election.

“Harjit Sajjan misled Canadians about the nature of his service. He presided over the Vice-Admiral Mark Norman scandal,” O’Toole said in a media statement. “And, he covered up sexual misconduct allegations. This is not the record of a Minister, or a Member of Parliament, who can be trusted to implement the changes necessary to eliminate sexual misconduct in the military or represent the important issues of Vancouver – South in Parliament.

“Justin Trudeau won’t fire Harjit Sajjan, and Harjit Sajjan won’t resign. If you care about ending sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces, and ending the cover-up by the Trudeau government, you have to take matters into your own hands and fire Harjit Sajjan. It is up to you, the voters of Vancouver – South to help put an end to the scandals, corruption, and culture of cover-ups that have taken root in Liberal Ottawa.

“The women of the Canadian Armed Forces can’t afford more of the same. There is only one choice to end the corruption in Ottawa, and that is Canada’s Conservatives,” he added

Yesterday, O’Toole asked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to fire Sajjan over his mishandling of the military sexual conduct crisis.

During a heated exchange in question period today, the Conservative leader Erin O’Toole said Sajjan failed to bring the crisis under control.

The call for the defence minister’s resignation comes amid Maj.Gen. Dany Fortin’s claim that the decision to publicly terminate his position as the head of Canada’s vaccine rollout last month was driven by political meddling by Sajjan, among others. There is a sexual misconduct claim against Fortin which he denies. Earlier this week the military’s second-in-command Lt.-Gen. Mike Rouleau resigned after it was revealed that he had played golf earlier this month with former chief of the defence staff Jonathan Vance, who is under investigation over an accusation of sexual misconduct. Vance also denies the accusation.

Meanwhile Defence Minister Sajjan said he will not take advice from the Conservatives on military matters because they cut the military budget while in government.