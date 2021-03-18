Sassuolo fumbled a 2-0 lead to suffer a 3-2 away defeat to Torino in a rescheduled Serie A fixture. The fixture of the 24th round was earlier postponed due to the outbreak of Covid-19 in Torino.

In Wednesday’s match, a pair of strikes from Domenico Berardi put Sassuolo firmly in charge of the first half, Xinhua news reported.

However, the Granata ran riot in the final phase of the game as Simone Zaza and Rolando Mandragora’s goals in a span of nine minutes helped Torino get back on level terms before Zaza scored the winner in the stoppage time.

Torino now sit in 17th position with 23 points, one point above the relegation zone, while Sassuolo ranks eighth with 39 points. –IANS

