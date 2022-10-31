Torino earned a shock victory in Serie A on Sunday, beating AC Milan 2-1 on home turf to condemn the Rossoneri to their second defeat of the league season.

AC Milan came into Sunday’s game off the back of four straight Serie A wins, but the reigning champions came back down to earth as Rafael Leao missed two promising chances in the opening minutes.

The home side punished wasteful Milan as they took the lead in the 34th minute when Koffi Djidji steered in a header from a free-kick. The Granata built on the momentum two minutes later, as Aleksei Miranchuk broke into the box for a low strike, Xinhua reports.

Junior Messias pulled a goal back for Milan in the 66th minute, but it was not enough for them to turn it around.

The setback, coupled with Atalanta’s 2-0 away victory over Empoli, saw AC Milan drop to third place with 26 points, six points adrift of leaders Napoli.

Elsewhere, Lazio also fell to their second defeat of the season as they were stunned by Salernitana 3-1. Mattia Zaccagni put the Aquile ahead in the first half, but the away side staged a second-half show to register a comeback win.

Also on Sunday, Fiorentina edged past Spezia 2-1, while Cremonese and Udinese played out a 0-0 draw.

