In response to unprecedented demand for second dose vaccine appointments, Toronto has added 30,000 appointments at its immunization clinics. These new vaccination appointments, between June 22 and 27, are for the Moderna vaccine only.

This is the first time Toronto has offered Moderna, rather than the Pfizer vaccine, at its immunization clinics.

To date, 2,750,172 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Toronto.

As of yesterday evening, approximately 796,859 people have booked COVID-19 vaccination appointments at a City-operated clinic.

Everyone age 12 years or older is encouraged to book their vaccination appointment as soon as possible by clicking the blue “Book a Vaccine” button at www.toronto.ca/covid-19 or through phone by calling the Provincial Vaccine Booking Line at 1-833-943-3900.

Vaccinations at City clinics are by appointment only and walk-in clients cannot be accommodated. Anyone who cannot attend a scheduled appointment is urged to cancel or reschedule as soon as possible to allow others to book available appointments.

For more information about what to expect when you get a COVID-19 vaccine please visit, http://covid-19.ontario.ca/get-covid-19-vaccine#how-to-schedule-a-vaccination.

The Team Toronto effort is focused on getting as many residents vaccinated as quickly as possible based on available supply. It is also expanding mobile vaccination efforts across Toronto to bring vaccine to the neighbourhoods most in need.