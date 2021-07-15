This morning, Mayor John Tory announced that Toronto has administered more than 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses. To date, 4,000,258 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the city.

Thousands of vaccination appointments are still available. Anyone who has an appointment for later this summer or fall is encouraged to change it to an earlier date and get vaccinated sooner. Appointments at City-run clinics can be cancelled or changed at https://vaccine.covaxonbooking.ca/manage or by calling the provincial booking line.

Walk-in vaccinations will be available daily from noon to 7 p.m. for anyone age 18 or older to receive a first or second dose mRNA vaccine at four City-run clinics: Toronto Congress Centre, Cloverdale Mall, The Hangar and Metro Toronto Convention Centre clinics. Vaccinations at these City-run clinics — Scarborough Town Centre, Malvern Community Recreation Centre, Mitchell Field Arena, North Toronto Memorial Community Centre and Carmine Stefano Community Centre — continue to be by appointment only.

Everyone age 12 years or older is encouraged to book their vaccination appointment as soon as possible. Second dose appointments can be booked by anyone, including youth ages 12 to 17, who received a first Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least 28 days ago or a first AstraZeneca vaccine at least eight weeks ago. To book an appointment, click the blue “Book a Vaccine” button at www.toronto.ca/covid-19 or call the Provincial Vaccine Booking Line at 1-833-943-3900.

For more information about what to expect when you get a COVID-19 vaccine please visit, http://covid-19.ontario.ca/get-covid-19-vaccine#how-to-schedule-a-vaccination.