Toronto and Peel moving to Stage 3

Great news for businesses in Peel Region which moves into Stage 3 of Ontario’s COVID-19 recovery today along with Toronto.

Stage 3 allows for things such as indoor dining in restaurants, live performing arts shows and the reopening of movie theatres and playgrounds. It also permits larger gatherings of people, though social distancing requirements remain in place.

Windsor-Essex, the only other area of the province that is still in Stage 2, will not be permitted to proceed to the next phase at this point. The region is still struggling with outbreaks among farm workers.

According to news reports, the Ontario government took this decision after there was a consistent pattern of lower new daily cases, hospital capacity and an ability to contact trace confirmed cases of COVID-19.

This however came along with a caveat from Premier Doug Ford:

“We have made tremendous progress that allows us to return to something a little closer to our normal lives this summer, but we are not out of the woods yet,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said.

“This virus is still among us and we have to be extra cautious to avoid sparking a surge or an outbreak. I strongly urge everyone to continue following public health protocols,” he added.