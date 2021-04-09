As of Friday, April 9 at 8:00 a.m., all vaccine clinics in Toronto and Peel Region are accepting bookings for individuals 50 years or older within select postal codes to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Toronto

The select postal codes in Toronto are: M1B, M1C, M1E, M1G, M1H, M1J, M1K, M1L, M1M, M1P, M1R, M1S, M1T, M1V, M1W, M1X, M2J, M2M, M2R, M3A, M3C, M3H, M3J, M3K, M3L, M3M, M3N, M4A, M4H, M4X, M5A, M5B, M5N, M5V, M6A, M6B, M6E, M6H, M6K, M6L, M6M, M6N, M8V, M9A, M9B, M9C, M9L, M9M, M9N, M9P, M9R, M9V, M9W

Ontario Health Teams and hospital mobile clinics and pop-ups will be vaccinating people age 18 and older in the above Toronto neighbourhoods, identified by their postal codes. Some hospital immunization clinics are also vaccinating younger residents who live in specific priority neighbourhoods and local residents with highest-risk and high-risk medical conditions.

All people currently eligible for vaccination – including eligible seniors from Phase 1 who have not yet booked vaccination appointments – are urged to book as soon as possible. Please visit https://vaccineto.ca for details on hospital vaccination clinics, eligibility criteria and booking information.

Booking, transportation and translation information, as well as a link to make your appointment at a City-run vaccination clinic is on www.toronto.ca/covid-19 or available by calling the Provincial Vaccine Information Line at 1-888-999-6488.

Peel

The select postal codes in Peel are: L4T, L4W, L4X, L4Z, L5A, L5B, L5C, L5K, L5L, L5M, L5N, L5R, L5V, L5W, L6P, L6R, L6S, L6T, L6V, L6W, L6X, L6Y, L6Z, L7A, L7C

Peel vaccine clinics will be taking bookings for the following groups:

Adults 50 years and older within select postal codes

Eligible Health Care Workers – Check eligibility for a more detailed list of who falls within that group

Indigenous Adults and their household members 18 years of age or older

Active health care workers

People with highest and high-risk health conditions

Adult recipients of home care

The fastest way to book is online at https://peelregion.ca/coronavirus/vaccine/book-appointment/. Residents without internet access who need assistance booking can call 905-791-5202.

Information on how to prepare for an appointment and what to expect at a clinic is available at peelregion.ca/COVID19vaccine. This is a one-stop spot for Peel residents to book an appointment to get vaccinated at the clinic of their choice when it’s their turn.

Adults 65 years or older and people of any age who have transportation barriers can use TransHelp, free of charge, to get to their vaccine appointment.

You don’t need to be a TransHelp client to use this service. Call 905-791-1015 at least 48 hours before your appointment to make your booking.

Visit peelregion.ca for regular updates on priority groups and clinic locations.