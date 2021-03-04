As Toronto and Peel marked 100 days of lockdown, the top doctors of both regions asked the Ford government to move their public health units into the grey level of the province’s COVID-19 Framework.

If approved by the provincial government the designation would allow non-essential retail business to reopen. Most stores, however, will be limited to no more than 25 per cent of their regular capacity. Grocers, convenience stores and other businesses that primarily sell food will be allowed up to 50 per cent of their regular capacity. Restaurants and bars will be restricted to take out only. Gyms and salons will remain closed.

Indoor gatherings of people from different households will also continue to be prohibited.

Toronto Mayor John Tory is supporting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa’s recommendation to move the city into the grey rather red zone.

At his weekly briefing at Brampton city hall on Wednesday morning, Peel’s Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Lawrence Loh also stated that he wants his region to move into the grey zone. Loh believes that moving too quickly to reopen Peel’s economy now could result in a third wave that will ultimately shutter businesses once again.

Last week Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie said she would push for moving her city to the red zone which would allow more businesses to open. Loh, however, wasn’t in favour of varying public health restrictions in a region as “interconnected” as Peel. Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown also voiced his opposition to the idea saying it is a public health not political decision.