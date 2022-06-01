Toronto Animal Services (TAS) is investigating a coyote biting incident that occurred on Saturday. The animal was still at large as of Tuesday evening and city officials will be posting signs to warn the public about the presence of coyotes in the area.

An individual was reportedly bitten by a coyote in Westlake Park, near Weston Road and Black Creek Drive, on May 28. TAS officers visited the site over the weekend to assess the area around the park to determine whether there is a den or there are any other factors that may be enticing coyotes.

Meanwhile city staff have distributed educational materials to nearby residents to provide information on urban coyotes and ways to deter them.

Coyotes generally do not pose a danger to people and a bite to a human is abnormal behaviour, a media statement said. However, residents are advised to use caution when visiting the park, as well as neighbouring areas. Most interactions with coyotes are the result of a nearby, regular food source, primarily intentional feeding by people, stated officials.

The City said it will post signage at the entrance of the park to warn residents that coyotes are in the vicinity. An area has been fenced off while TAS continues its investigation.

The public is advised against approaching coyotes, their dens or their young. “Do not touch coyotes, even if they appear tame, sick or injured,” city officials warned in a news release. When encountering a coyote, do not run, but make noise to scare the coyote away.

To report a coyote sighting, residents can call 311 or submit a service request at www.toronto.ca/home/311-toronto-at-your-service/.