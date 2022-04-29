Today, Mayor John Tory proclaimed May as Museum Month in Toronto and announced that as of Sunday, May 1, Toronto History Museums will provide free general admission permanently to ensure equitable access and provide everyone an opportunity to participate in cultural heritage and spaces.

Museum Month offers an opportunity to celebrate the contributions of museums to their communities and kick off this summer’s tourism season. Toronto operates 10 historic sites which include Colborne Lodge, Fort York National Historic Site, Gibson House Museum, Mackenzie House, Market Gallery, Montgomery’s Inn, Scarborough Museum, Spadina Museum, Todmorden Mills and Zion Schoolhouse.

“Free general admission to Toronto History Museums ensures equity in programming, fair access to resources, full participation within City spaces, and equitable opportunities for participation for underserved and underrepresented groups. This Museums Month and beyond, I encourage all residents to visit Toronto History Museums to learn about Toronto’s past, present and future,” said Mayor John Tory.