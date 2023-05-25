Today Toronto hosted its ninth annual Newcomer Day at Nathan Phillips Square. The event welcomed newcomers to Toronto and celebrated their important contributions to the city.

Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie (Scarborough-Rouge Park) proclaimed May 25 Newcomer Day and Councillor Shelley Carroll (Don Valley North), Chair of the Economic and Community Development Committee addressed attendees on behalf of Toronto City Council.

The program included performances by Indigenous artist Aqua Nibii Waawaaskone, with shawl dancer Nichole, the Raging Asian Womxn (RAW) drumming group and Brazilian-Canadian singer-songwriter JER.

First proclaimed in 2015, the annual event typically features a number of activities including a formal stage program, a citizenship ceremony for new Canadians, a Newcomer Marketplace, and an Information Fair.

A range of more than 80 exhibitors that offer aid and assistance to newcomers to Canada and Toronto were present, including those that specialize in accessibility supports, arts and cultural awareness and education, children and youth services, employment counselling and training and support services for shelter and housing. A citizenship ceremony for 40 new Canadians also took place.

“Each year, many people from around the world choose Toronto as their new home,” said Deputy Mayor McKelvie. “Their diverse cultures and communities have helped create Toronto’s identity as a vibrant global city. We live in a city of acceptance and inclusion and we recognize the contributions that newcomers have always made here and will continue to make. Our diverse cultures and communities have helped and continue to create Toronto’s identity as a vibrant and global city.”