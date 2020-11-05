Toronto celebrates Remembrance Week

Today, Mayor John Tory proclaimed November 5 to 11 as Remembrance Week in Toronto. A time when Torontonians can reflect on those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country and honour all Canadians who have fought and continue to fight for peace.

This year, Remembrance Day commemorations will be held virtually in keeping with public health advice against in-person gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The City of Toronto is encouraging the public to observe this year’s commemorations virtually at home or at work.

The City says it will ensure appropriate respect and honour is paid by placing wreaths at the City’s cenotaphs on behalf of various organizations. Its virtual commemorations will focus on the diversity of Toronto’s participation in times of war and significant milestones, as 2020 marks the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War and 100 years of marking Remembrance Day with a public ceremony, officials said in a statement.

Commemorative activities planned for Remembrance Day include lighting up the Toronto sign and the City Hall Towers in red on November 11. All Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) vehicles will stop for two minutes on November 11 at 11 a.m. In addition, “Lest We Forget” window cards will be placed in TTC vehicles prior to Remembrance Day. Commemorative posts will also be available on the City’s official Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts throughout Remembrance Week.

Virtual ceremonies will be made available via broadcast media and the City’s YouTube channel throughout the week.

The public can show support for veterans and commemorate Remembrance Day by using the City’s Poppies Facebook frame available at https://www.facebook.com/profilepicframes and search ”City of Toronto Poppies” to change their frame.

Torontonians can also view the Mayor’s official proclamation, learn how the City remembers and access a virtual Golden Book of Remembrance and additional resources on the City’s virtual commemorations web page at https://www.toronto.ca/city-government/awards-tributes/tributes/toronto-remembers/upcoming-commemorations/.

Artifacts from Fort York National Historic Site, Canada’s largest collection of original War of 1812 buildings and an 1813 battlefield, can be seen online through the Toronto History Museums Artifact Collection. Search “Remembrance Day” on the web page to view commemorative items, including Remembrance Day programs, proclamations and photos, and military medals and uniforms. https://toronto.minisisinc.com/scripts/mwimain.dll?logon&application=COLLECTIONS&language=144&file=%5BCOT_OPAC%5Dhome.html

The Toronto Archives’ 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War web exhibit is also sharing the history of Canada’s participation in the Second World War through historical images from the time: https://www.toronto.ca/city-government/accountability-operations-customer-service/access-city-information-or-records/city-of-toronto-archives/whats-online/web-exhibits/first-second-world-wars/75th-anniversary-of-the-end-of-the-second-world-war/.