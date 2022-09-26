COMMUNITY

Toronto honours the Aga Khan with ‘Key to the City’, street renaming

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
0
1
His brother Prince His brother Amyn Aga Khan accepted the key from Mayor John Tory on his behalf

Toronto honoured His Highness the Aga Khan with a Key to the City and ceremonial street renaming.

Prince Amyn Aga Khan, his Highness’ brother, accepted the key on his behalf.

“His Highness the Aga Khan has made remarkable contributions within our city and within the culture and heritage of Toronto’s Ismaili community. Particularly, the Ismaili Centre at Aga Khan Park has become a landmark in our city for the Ismaili community but for residents and visitors as well,” said Mayor John Tory. “I am proud to present His Highness the Aga Khan with Toronto’s highest honour and unveil a section of Wynford Drive renamed in recognition of his many contributions to Toronto.”

The portion of Wynford Drive, between Don Mills Road and the east side of the Don Valley Parkway overpass, was renamed Aga Khan Boulevard. This is in commemoration of the 65th anniversary of the Aga Khan’s accession as the 49th hereditary Imam of Shia Ismaili Muslims and 50 years since the Ismaili community settled in Canada.

The Aga Khan has made generous contributions to celebrate the culture and heritage of the Ismaili community and their deep roots in the city, city officials said. His Highness has contributed to Toronto’s vibrant diverse communities by opening the Aga Khan Museum in 2014, the only museum in North America dedicated to Islamic arts, housing 1,200 works of art and artifacts. He also opened the Aga Khan Park in Toronto and the adjoining Ismaili Centre, a place of congregation, prayer and friendship for the Ismaili community.

The mayor awards the Key to the City to inspiring individuals from diverse backgrounds who embody the spirit and potential of Toronto and who have contributed significantly to civic life. It is the highest honour that the city grants to an individual or a group. 

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Brampton Mayor receives AstraZeneca shot

    22-year-old Brampton man arrested in connection with a fatal collision in...

    Canada to allow 8 more regional airports to accept international passenger...

    Online community workshop to gather input for Brampton’s development plan