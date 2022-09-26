Toronto honoured His Highness the Aga Khan with a Key to the City and ceremonial street renaming.

Prince Amyn Aga Khan, his Highness’ brother, accepted the key on his behalf.

“His Highness the Aga Khan has made remarkable contributions within our city and within the culture and heritage of Toronto’s Ismaili community. Particularly, the Ismaili Centre at Aga Khan Park has become a landmark in our city for the Ismaili community but for residents and visitors as well,” said Mayor John Tory. “I am proud to present His Highness the Aga Khan with Toronto’s highest honour and unveil a section of Wynford Drive renamed in recognition of his many contributions to Toronto.”

The portion of Wynford Drive, between Don Mills Road and the east side of the Don Valley Parkway overpass, was renamed Aga Khan Boulevard. This is in commemoration of the 65th anniversary of the Aga Khan’s accession as the 49th hereditary Imam of Shia Ismaili Muslims and 50 years since the Ismaili community settled in Canada.

The Aga Khan has made generous contributions to celebrate the culture and heritage of the Ismaili community and their deep roots in the city, city officials said. His Highness has contributed to Toronto’s vibrant diverse communities by opening the Aga Khan Museum in 2014, the only museum in North America dedicated to Islamic arts, housing 1,200 works of art and artifacts. He also opened the Aga Khan Park in Toronto and the adjoining Ismaili Centre, a place of congregation, prayer and friendship for the Ismaili community.

The mayor awards the Key to the City to inspiring individuals from diverse backgrounds who embody the spirit and potential of Toronto and who have contributed significantly to civic life. It is the highest honour that the city grants to an individual or a group.