Toronto hosting more than 70 vaccination clinics during March Break

Today, Mayor John Tory announced that more than seventy COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be taking place across Toronto during March Break.

Team Toronto says it will bring vaccines to convenient locations where residents live, study, work and play including camps, schools, libraries and Union Station.

These include:

• L’Amoreaux Community Centre, 2000 McNicoll Ave.

• Don Montgomery Community Centre, 2467 Eglinton Ave E.

• Chalkfarm Community Centre, 180 Chalkfarm Dr.

• Thorncliffe Park Community Hub, 45 Overlea Blvd.

• Shoppers World Danforth, 3003 Danforth Ave.

• Grenoble Public School, 9 Grenoble Dr.

• Crescent Town Elementary School, 4 Massey Square

• Duke of Connaught Public School, 70 Woodfield Rd.

• Regent Heights Public School, 555 Pharmacy Ave.

• Parkway Forest Community Centre, 55 Forest Manor Rd.

• Union Station, 65 Front St. W.

• Crossroad Vaccination Clinic, 2625 Weston Rd.

• Thistletown Community Centre, 925 Albion Rd.

• St. Stephen’s Church, 103 Bellevue Ave.

• Parkdale CHC – Queen West Site, 168 Bathurst St.

• Parkdale CHC – Parkdale Site, 1229 Queen St W.

• Toronto Western Family Health Team, 440 Bathurst St., 3rd Floor

• Burnhamthorpe CI, 500 The East Mall

• Cordella Junior Public School, 175 Cordella Ave.

• Don Mills Collegiate Institute, 15 The Donway E.

• St. Timothy Catholic School, 25 Rochelle Cresc.

• St. Kevin Catholic School, 15 Murray Glen Dr.

Many of the clinics are family-friendly and youth-focused to support a positive vaccination experience that will include privacy pods, puppets and activities, distraction aids and other accommodations. Community centres hosting CampTO March Break programs will also make vaccination easy and convenient for participants.

All five City-run immunization clinics will also continue to operate at:

• Cloverdale Mall, 250 The East Mall

• Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 255 Front St W.

• Mitchell Field Community Centre, 89 Church Ave.

• Woodbine Mall, 500 Rexdale Blvd.

• 1940 Eglinton Ave. E.

School-based vaccines will be available at City-run clinics until the end of March Break, providing Hepatitis B, Human Papillomavirus (HPV) and Meningococcal vaccines for students in grades seven to 12 who have missed starting or completing their vaccine series at schools due to COVID-19 disruptions: www.toronto.ca/news/city-of-toronto-immunization-clinics-now-offering-appointments-for-school-based-vaccines-for-grade-7-to-12-students/.

The Vax And Read campaign, which brings COVID-19 vaccination clinics to 12 Toronto Public Library branches, also continues until Wednesday, March 16.

More information about all immunization clinics, including location addresses and hours of operation, is available on the City’s COVID-19: How to Get Vaccinated webpage: www.toronto.ca/home/covid-19/covid-19-vaccines/covid-19-how-to-get-vaccinated/.