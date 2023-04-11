Ontario is launching a new overnight hydro price plan which is 67 per cent lower than the current off-peak rate in some regions next month.

Starting May 1, customers of Toronto Hydro, London Hydro, Centre Wellington Hydro, Hearst Power, Renfrew Hydro, Wasaga Distribution, and Sioux Lookout Hydro can opt-in to this new optional electricity price plan, with all utilities required to come on board within six months.

“The new Ultra-Low Overnight price plan will give families and small businesses who use more electricity overnight more ways to save,” said Energy Minister Todd Smith. “Starting May 1 customers can opt-in to the new ultra-low electricity price plan which could save them up to $90 per year, while at the same time making our grid more efficient, helping to reduce costs for all ratepayers.”

The new electricity pricing structure is a third option for electricity customers, in addition to the existing Time-of-Use (TOU) and Tiered plans. Customers that use more electricity at night, including shift workers and those that electrically heat their home or charge their electric vehicle, could save up to $90 per year by shifting demand to the ultra-low overnight rate period when province-wide electricity demand is lower.

The new ultra-low overnight rate, set by the Ontario Energy Board, will be 2.4 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh), which is 67 per cent lower than the current off-peak rate, in exchange for a higher on-peak rate.

The new optional Ultra-Low Overnight price plan provides:

Ultra-low overnight rate of 2.4 cents per kWh: everyday 11 p.m.-7 a.m.

Mid-peak rates of 10.2 cents per kWh: weekdays 7 a.m.-4 p.m. and 9 p.m.-11 p.m.

On-peak rates of 24.0 cents per kWh: weekdays 4 p.m.-9 p.m.

Weekend off-peak rates of 7.4 cents per kWh: weekends and statutory holidays 7 a.m.-11 p.m.

The new optional third price plan is available to all eligible Regulated Price Plan (RPP) TOU and Tiered consumers.

Families and small businesses can use the Ontario Energy Board’s Bill Calculator to determine what electricity rate plan, Tiered, Time-of-Use or Ultra-Low Overnight, best suits their lifestyle and will help them save money on their energy bills.

“As more and more people across the province begin to use EVs, the Ultra-Low Overnight price plan will make it easier and less expensive to charge their vehicles in the evening,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade.