Toronto’s 50 Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) devices issued 54,204 tickets in April and May near schools in Community Safety Zones, officials said in a news release issued this afternoon.

In April, the devices issued 34,152 tickets, with the device on Mill Road north of Burnhamthorpe Road (Etobicoke Centre) issuing the most tickets at 5,545, or approximately 16 per cent of all tickets. There were 2,626 repeat offenders, with the most frequent repeat offender receiving 14 tickets for speeding on Mill Road north of Burnhamthorpe Road.

The number of tickets issued in April is comparatively higher due to the inclusion of more arterial roads than in previous location rounds during increased traffic volumes and better road conditions.

In May, the devices issued 20,052 tickets, with the device on Parkside Drive south of Algonquin Avenue (Parkdale-High Park) issuing the most tickets at 2,845, or approximately 14 per cent of all tickets. There were 1,150 repeat offenders, with the most frequent repeat offender receiving 11 tickets for speeding on Redgrave Drive west of Martin Grove Road.

The number of tickets issued in May is comparatively lower because the ASE devices were rotated to the current round of locations throughout May and June.

All ASE devices are now in service at the fifth round of locations to help reduce speeding in more areas with safety concerns, encourage a wide-ranging deterrent effect and raise public awareness about the need to slow down and obey posted speed limits. Signs were posted at all locations to warn drivers in advance.

The total payable fine includes a set fine, determined by Schedule D under the Provincial Offences Act, a victim fine surcharge and applicable court costs. ASE tickets do not incur any demerit points and do not affect a person’s driving record.

To date, 430 Part III charges have been laid since the start of enforcement on July 6, 2020. The highest excessive speed detected was 146 km/h in a 50 km/h speed limit zone on Martin Grove Road north of Garfella Drive (Etobicoke North).

The 50 ASE devices are installed near schools in Community Safety Zones. Sites are selected primarily based on data that indicate where speed and collision challenges exist. Each municipal ward has two ASE devices that capture and record images of vehicles travelling in excess of the posted speed limit.

The ASE program aims to increase road safety, reduce speeding and raise public awareness about the need to slow down and obey posted speed limits. It is designed to work with other Vision Zero methods and strategies, including engineering measures, education initiatives and traditional police enforcement.