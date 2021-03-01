A total of 22,180 tickets were issued in December 2020 by Toronto’s 50 Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) devices in the first month of enforcement at the second round of locations.

Between December 1 and December 31, the device on Stanley Avenue near Elizabeth Street (Etobicoke-Lakeshore) issued the most tickets – 2,888, or 13 per cent of all tickets, the City said in a statement.

The highest fine of $718 was issued to the owner of a vehicle travelling at 99 km/h in a 50 km/h speed limit zone on McCowan Road north of Kenhatch Boulevard (Scarborough North).

According to the data, there were 2,057 repeat offenders during the month of December. The most frequent repeat offender received a combined total of 15 tickets for speeding on both Stanley Avenue near Elizabeth Street (Etobicoke-Lakeshore) and on Mimico Avenue west of Station Road (Etobicoke-Lakeshore).

The total payable fine amount includes a set fine, which is determined by Schedule D under the Provincial Offences Act, a victim fine surcharge and applicable court costs. ASE tickets do not incur any demerit points and do not affect a person’s driving record.

A map of all current and planned locations is available at https://www.toronto.ca/services-payments/streets-parking-transportation/road-safety/vision-zero/safety-initiatives/automated-speed-enforcement/speed-cameras/#location=&lat=&lng=.

The 50 ASE devices are installed city-wide on local, collector and arterial roads in Community Safety Zones near schools. Site selection is primarily based on data that indicate where speed and collision challenges exist near schools in Community Safety Zones. Additional considerations include avoiding areas of planned road work, speed limit changes, obstructions or impediments to equipment, and limited boulevard space.

Each ward has two ASE devices that capture and record images of vehicles travelling in excess of the posted speed limit.

Signage has been installed in advance of all ASE locations so that motorists are aware of their presence.