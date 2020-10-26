Canindia News

Toronto launches campaign reminding drivers, cyclists and pedestrians to stay alert with time change

by CIEDITOR-SABRINA0

The City of Toronto is urging all road users – drivers, motorcyclists, cyclists and pedestrians – to stay alert and obey the rules of the road as daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 1.

The return to standard time means fewer daylight hours and reduced visibility for all road users in the city. In Toronto, pedestrian collisions increase by more than 30 per cent during the evening commute hours from November to March.

“Our data demonstrates that collisions significantly increase when the clocks turn back, and tragically, these collisions affect our most vulnerable road users – pedestrians and cyclists. I urge drivers to obey the rules of the road and stay alert,” said Mayor John Tory.

To draw attention to the increased risks facing pedestrians and cyclists, Toronto has launched a city-wide public education campaign today that promotes road safety as we enter a season with reduced daylight hours. The campaign intends to remind Torontonians, especially drivers, to be aware of each other as they share the city’s roads.

The campaign will run until the end of November. It is featured on billboards, buses, TTC and PATH screens, in addition to radio, print and social media ads. The campaign will also appear in high-volume parking garages throughout the city.

When visibility is reduced, people and objects on the road are harder to see. The City is asking drivers to follow these safety tips after daylight saving time ends this Sunday:

• When driving, please slow down and turn slowly. Always stay alert.
• Make sure vehicle headlights and signal lights are functioning properly.
• Obey speed limits and approach all crosswalks, intersections and transit stops with caution.
• Give yourself plenty of time wherever you’re going and plan your route in advance. Use public transit when possible.

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) will also be using their social media channels to remind customers of the importance of safety while travelling on and alongside transit vehicles. Reduced daylight can result in reduced visibility, so the TTC encourages customers to take extra safety precautions while boarding, exiting or approaching transit vehicles.

