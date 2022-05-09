Toronto is currently developing a new framework to guide how it commemorates public figures and events in monuments, streets and place names, and Torontonians are being asked to provide their feedback.

The framework will help to develop a more equitable, inclusive and community-centred approach to naming and commemoration, city officials said in a statement to CanIndia News.

Residents can provide input on how Toronto should name streets, parks and buildings in the future through an online survey at www.toronto.ca/community-people/get-involved/community/recognition-review/. The survey is open until May 29.

A virtual town hall and panel discussion on the development of Toronto’s commemorative framework will be held on May 12 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The discussion will be hosted by Zahra Ebrahim & Kofi Hope, co-founders of Monumental Projects, and will explore the history of commemoration in Toronto and current efforts to address legacy issues. Everyone is welcome and registration is required.

Along with the public survey, Toronto will also conduct community conversation circles with equity-deserving groups and youth to seek feedback on the guiding principles for the framework, and additional conversation circles with the Confronting Anti-Black Racism Unit Partnership and Accountability Circle, the Indigenous Placemaking circle and various historical societies and preservation panels.

Staff will present a report to Executive Committee in July 2022 with a proposed commemorative framework for Toronto, including guiding principles for the naming and renaming of City assets and other forms of recognition.