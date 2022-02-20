Toronto launches spring recreation program listings

Today Mayor John Tory announced that the City of Toronto’s spring recreation program listings are now available online to help residents prepare for registration dates next month.

Registration opens on Saturday, March 5 and Monday, March 7 for programs beginning the week of April 4.

More than 8,400 registered courses with approximately 68,000 spaces will be offered, including arts, fitness and wellness, general interest, sports and swimming. Virtual recreation workshops will also be available. Some new programs include outdoor Pilates, Tai Chi, yoga and a new soccer curriculum.

Registration for spring recreation programs starts at 7 a.m. on the following dates:

• March 5 – Etobicoke York (including York South-Weston) and Scarborough

• March 7 – North York and Toronto and East York

• March 7 – Virtual programs city-wide

Residents can visit the City’s Recreation webpage for program and registration information:

www.toronto.ca/explore-enjoy/recreation/.

Spaces are still available for in-person and virtual March Break CampTO with camps set to start on March 14. Please visit the CampTO webpage: www.toronto.ca/explore-enjoy/recreation/campto/.

Public health measures for recreation programs will align with provincial regulations and Toronto Public Health guidance.

The quickest and easiest way to register for recreation programs is online. Registration by phone will also be available at 416-396-7378, from 7 a.m. on registration dates. For in-person registration support, five community centre locations will be open on the following dates from 7 a.m. to noon:

• March 5 – Centennial Recreation Centre (Scarborough) and Driftwood Community Recreation Centre (Etobicoke-York)

• March 7 – Wellesley Community Centre (Toronto East-York), Dennis R. Timbrell Resource Centre (North York), Mary McCormick RC (Toronto East York)

Residents who require help preparing for registration can call 416-396-7378, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The call centre will be open for extended hours on Thursday, March 3 and Friday, March 4, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Residents need a family and client number to sign up for recreation programs and are encouraged to have them ready before registration day. To get a client and family number, residents can set up a new account or retrieve their existing numbers online or by phone.

Due to changes in Toronto’s ward boundaries, the registration date for some locations has changed, specifically for York South-Weston. Residents are asked to plan ahead and confirm the district for their programs before registration starts.

The City’s recreation programs are popular, and many have waiting lists. If registrants are unable to attend their program, they are asked to contact their local community centre or call the customer service line at 416-396-7378 to cancel their registration so that a spot can be offered to someone else.