Toronto’s COVID-19 vaccine coverage tops several international cities, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa told the Board of Health this morning.

Using publicly available data, as of March 4, Toronto Public Health (TPH) conducted an analysis comparing the vaccination coverage for Toronto with several U.S. and international cities including New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles County, London, Berlin and Brussels. Overall, Toronto’s vaccination coverage is comparable and, most often, higher than the other cities reviewed, said a TPH statement.

By comparison, Toronto has the highest first dose and second dose coverage for all residents 12 and older, 18 and older, and all residents when compared to other major cities. Toronto’s first dose COVID-19 vaccine coverage (approximately 91 per cent) is second only to New York City (approximately 97 per cent).

Third dose coverage in cities was also analyzed. However, the number of cities that can be compared is very limited given that the eligibility for booster doses varies internationally.

As of March 17, approximately 88.9 per cent of all Toronto residents 12 and older have received two doses, with 91.5 per cent having gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. More than 64.5 per cent of eligible residents have received a third dose.

“Toronto’s high vaccination coverage for second doses, and increasing third or booster doses, puts us at the forefront of cities around the world to ensure our residents are better protected from COVID-19 and the serious consequences linked to this virus. Thank you to all Toronto residents who have rolled up their sleeves to get vaccinated, and our Team Toronto partners for their continuous efforts. While Toronto has high vaccination coverage, we need to continue to work collectively to reduce barriers globally to ensure that everyone, everywhere, has access to all these life-saving vaccines to ensure we are all protected from COVID-19,” said de Villa.

Toronto is currently focusing on neighbourhoods with lower vaccine uptake by bringing vaccines to where people live, work and play, which includes the recent Vax and Read initiative and other pop-up clinics.

These clinics operate on a walk-in basis; no registration or appointments are required and a health card is not needed to get vaccinated. Clinics will offer first, second, third and paediatric COVID-19 vaccine doses. Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available. A full list of clinic locations and hours can be found on the City’s COVID-19: Pop-Up Immunization Clinics webpage.