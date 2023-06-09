COMMUNITY

Toronto man and woman charged with several distraction thefts targeting seniors in Vaughan

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
Two people have been charged with multiple offences in connection with distraction-style thefts targeting seniors in Vaughan. York police released photos of the accused believing there are more victims who have not come forward.

Police said that on May 29 and May 31 around 6 p.m. each evening, two suspects in an SUV pulled up to elderly victims who were out walking. The suspects engaged in conversations with them and asked for directions. During the interactions, they tried to gift the victims with cheap costume jewelry by placing it on their hand or neck. They used this distraction to attempt to remove the victims’ valuable jewelry. When their attempts failed, the suspects used force.

In the first instance, which occurred on Chelwood Drive, a 77-year-old male victim was held and dragged alongside a moving vehicle while the suspects tried to remove his jewelry. He sustained minor injuries. In the second case, which occurred on Flamingo Road, a 63-year-old female victim was assaulted and sustained minor injuries.

On June 5, 2023, at 12:25 p.m., two suspects in a silver Ford Escape approached a 62-year-old male victim in a parking lot near Jane Street and Rutherford Road and asked for directions. After he answered, a female suspect expressed appreciation and placed a cheap necklace around the victim’s neck while deftly removing his valuable necklace. The suspects then drove away. Police were in the area and were able to arrest the suspects soon after. A search of the suspects’ vehicle led to the recovery of the 62-year-old victim’s gold necklace and a seizure of a quantity of jewelry.

Through investigation, police have linked all three incidents to the same suspects.

Nicolae Oinescu and Isaura Alesandru, both 26 and from Toronto, are charged with two counts of Robbery, as well as Theft Under $5,000 and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000.

Nicolae Oinescu and Isaura Alesandru

Investigators released the photos of the accused as it is believed they have been active in York Region, along with other suspects, committing similar crimes. They believe there are people who have not yet reported being victimized and are encouraging them to come forward.

Information can be provided by calling the York Regional Police #4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, extension 7445. Anyone wanting to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or provide a tip online at www.1800222tips.com.

