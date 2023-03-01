A Toronto man is facing 96 charges in an ongoing sexual assault investigation involving multiple victims ranging in age from seven to 17, from April 2021 to February 2023. The investigation is ongoing and police believe there are additional victims in the GTA and across Ontario, both online and in person.
On Wednesday, March 1, Detective Vijay Shetty of the Sex Crimes Unit – Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Section, updated the media and the public on the arrest of Daniel Langdon on February 7, in connection with an ongoing sexual assault investigation.
Langdon has been charged with Sexual Assault (39 counts), Sexual Interference (39 counts), Make Child Pornography (5 counts), Possession of Child Pornography (2 counts),
Access Child Pornography (2 counts), Luring and Administer a Noxious Substance (8 counts). He appeared in court on February 8 and was remanded in custody.
Last December, members of the Provincial Strategy to Protect Children From Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet (Provincial Strategy) in Thunder Bay alerted Toronto Police investigators to a child luring and sexual assault investigation involving a young person.
Langdon was identified as a result of the investigation and arrested after members of the Toronto Police ICE Section also executed a search warrant at a residence in the Weston Road/Finch Avenue West area on February 7.
Police seized several electronic devices containing evidence connected to the luring and sexual assault in Thunder Bay, along with a large amount of child sexual abuse material.
The investigation continued and police seized additional child sexual abuse material at the accused’s residence and from various electronic devices. Evidence indicated a seven-year-old child was sexually assaulted at a Toronto park. Additional victims were targeted online via social media sites and in person across Ontario.
Langdon allegedly used altered photos of himself (images below)
He also used the following handles and email addresses on social media platforms:
Swipr
Eric Link – Linkeric933@gmail.com
Sam Lennox @Uzi_twister
Danielle Lexa @Epic_powerstrike
Snapchat
Daniel Orilla | qqsupersquid
Daniel Orila | sesame_go
Siena Goodfellow | misty_setogus
Daniel Orilla | gg_rollo
Daniel Orilla | win_rollow
TikTok
Epicmania | epicmania
Text Free Ultra
didase4809
Text Now
Sam Lennox
Daniel Orilla @orilla_daniel
Email Addresses
majorlink28@gmail.com
Bobbynight25@gmail.com
Lennoxsam52@gmail.com
Linkeric933@gmail.com
whitelaser@protonmail.com
Daniellang16@hotmail.com
Swiftcalculus@protonmail.com
Kayligessner23@outlook.com
shantyballistic@protonmail.com
Investigators are asking anyone who has any information, or who may have interacted with the accused, to please come forward. They may contact the Toronto Police ICE Section at 416-808-7444, their local Crime Stoppers, or local police service. They can also report at Cybertip.ca (operated by the Canadian Centre for Child Protection).