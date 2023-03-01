A Toronto man is facing 96 charges in an ongoing sexual assault investigation involving multiple victims ranging in age from seven to 17, from April 2021 to February 2023. The investigation is ongoing and police believe there are additional victims in the GTA and across Ontario, both online and in person.

On Wednesday, March 1, Detective Vijay Shetty of the Sex Crimes Unit – Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Section, updated the media and the public on the arrest of Daniel Langdon on February 7, in connection with an ongoing sexual assault investigation.

Langdon has been charged with Sexual Assault (39 counts), Sexual Interference (39 counts), Make Child Pornography (5 counts), Possession of Child Pornography (2 counts),

Access Child Pornography (2 counts), Luring and Administer a Noxious Substance (8 counts). He appeared in court on February 8 and was remanded in custody.

Last December, members of the Provincial Strategy to Protect Children From Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet (Provincial Strategy) in Thunder Bay alerted Toronto Police investigators to a child luring and sexual assault investigation involving a young person.

Langdon was identified as a result of the investigation and arrested after members of the Toronto Police ICE Section also executed a search warrant at a residence in the Weston Road/Finch Avenue West area on February 7.

Police seized several electronic devices containing evidence connected to the luring and sexual assault in Thunder Bay, along with a large amount of child sexual abuse material.

The investigation continued and police seized additional child sexual abuse material at the accused’s residence and from various electronic devices. Evidence indicated a seven-year-old child was sexually assaulted at a Toronto park. Additional victims were targeted online via social media sites and in person across Ontario.

Langdon allegedly used altered photos of himself (images below)

He also used the following handles and email addresses on social media platforms:

Swipr

Eric Link – Linkeric933@gmail.com

Instagram

Sam Lennox @Uzi_twister

Danielle Lexa @Epic_powerstrike

Snapchat

Daniel Orilla | qqsupersquid

Daniel Orila | sesame_go

Siena Goodfellow | misty_setogus

Daniel Orilla | gg_rollo

Daniel Orilla | win_rollow

TikTok

Epicmania | epicmania

Text Free Ultra

didase4809

Text Now

Sam Lennox

Twitter

Daniel Orilla @orilla_daniel

Email Addresses

majorlink28@gmail.com

Bobbynight25@gmail.com

Lennoxsam52@gmail.com

Linkeric933@gmail.com

whitelaser@protonmail.com

Daniellang16@hotmail.com

Swiftcalculus@protonmail.com

Kayligessner23@outlook.com

shantyballistic@protonmail.com

Investigators are asking anyone who has any information, or who may have interacted with the accused, to please come forward. They may contact the Toronto Police ICE Section at 416-808-7444, their local Crime Stoppers, or local police service. They can also report at Cybertip.ca (operated by the Canadian Centre for Child Protection).