Toronto Mayor John Tory Resigns Following Affair with Former Staff Member

John Tory, the 68-year-old Mayor of Toronto, has resigned from his position following the revelation of an affair with a former 31-year-old staff member. The relationship reportedly started during the Covid-19 pandemic and ended by mutual consent earlier this year. Tory admitted that the affair was a “serious error in judgement” and issued a public apology for his actions.

In a statement, Tory expressed his regret for letting down his wife, Barb, and his family, and acknowledged the impact of his actions on the people of Toronto and the public service. He went on to say that he would work with city employees, including the City Manager and Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie, to ensure an orderly transition of power.

Tory took office as Mayor of Toronto in December 2014, after defeating Doug Ford and Olivia Chow in the election. He was re-elected in 2018 and secured a third term in office four years later. The former mayor stated that he would like to take time to reflect on his mistakes and work towards rebuilding the trust of his family.

The Toronto Star newspaper reported that the relationship with the former staff member was ongoing for several months and that the young woman has since secured employment outside of city hall. Tory has made the Integrity Commissioner aware of the relationship and asked for a review. He expressed his hope for privacy for all those impacted by his actions, including his wife and family.

In conclusion, John Tory has stepped down as Mayor of Toronto due to a relationship with a former staff member that started during the Covid-19 pandemic. He has issued a public apology for his actions and will be working with city employees to ensure a smooth transition of power. A by-election will be held at a later date to determine an elected successor to Mr. Tory.

