Toronto City Clerk John D. Elvidge has set Monday, June 26 as the date for the Mayoral by-election, subject to City Council declaring the vacancy and passing a bylaw requiring a by-election at its meeting March 29 to 31.

Nominations will open Monday, April 3 at 8:30 a.m. and close Friday, May 12 at 2 p.m.

During the March meeting, Council will consider recommendations from the City Clerk to formally declare the Office of Mayor vacant and to pass a bylaw requiring a by-election be held to fill the vacancy. These steps are required by provincial law.

The timing of the by-election is determined independent of Council by the City Clerk. Under the Municipal Elections Act, the City Clerk fixes nomination day (i.e. close of nominations) between 30 and 60 days after the passing of the bylaw declaring an office vacant. The by-election occurs 45 days after nomination day.

Advance voting will take place Thursday, June 8 to Tuesday, June 13. Electors will also be provided with the option to vote by mail.

The estimated budget for the by-election is approximately $13 million.