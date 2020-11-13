Toronto moving to COVID-19 red zone

From Saturday, November 14, the City of Toronto will move to the red stage of the province’s shutdown system. This is the last step of the colour-coded, tiered system before a full lockdown.

Peel Region is the only public health unit that has been placed in this category until now.

Premier Doug Ford is among those praising Mayor John Tory and Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa for making the tough call to tighten public health measures.

Under the new restrictions mandated by the City, indoor dining will remain closed and people are advised to avoid all social gatherings with anyone who lives outside their home.

Unlike Peel, Toronto public health officials have chosen to close indoor dining until at least mid-December in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the region.

Recognizing the economic impact, Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health apologized to food and drink establishments but emphasized the closure was necessary.

“In my professional opinion, the greatest harm would be to allow COVID-19 to spread at this rate. It’s logical to assume that it will only get worse. It’s logical to believe that if we effectively reduce the spread, that the economy will benefit in the long run,” de Villa said.

As in Peel, the City of Toronto has mandated stricter restrictions than those in the province’s framework for the red stage.

Meeting and event spaces will remain closed, as will casinos, bingo halls and

other gaming establishments. The prohibition on indoor group fitness and exercise classes will also continue.

Dr. de Villa also urged Torontonians to limit in-person activities outside the home to essential activities like going to work or school, health care, shopping for your household, health needs, and exercise and physical activity.

She recommended businesses and workplace to implement work from home policies wherever this is possible while advising them to appoint a compliance officer to ensure implementation of occupational health and safety and infection prevention and control measures.

Noting “COVID-19 is out there at levels we have not seen before” Dr. de Villa warned that “if action is not taken we can expect to see even more cases of COVID-19, which means more illness and more death.”

“My expectation is that these measures and recommendations can interrupt the transmission of COVID-19,” she said.

“But what these measures and recommendations need is you. It takes you to do these things to make it harder for COVID-19 to spread,” Toronto’s top doctor added.