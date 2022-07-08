Toronto has launched an enhanced Home Energy Loan Program (HELP) that will offer zero-interest loans and incentives to help homeowners make with energy-efficient upgrades.

“Improving the energy efficiency of our homes and buildings will be key to reaching our net zero target by 2040 and advancing our TransformTO Net Zero climate strategy,” said Mayor John Tory.

Currently, homes and buildings are the largest sources of emissions in Toronto, generating approximately 57 per cent of total community-wide emissions, primarily from the burning of fossil fuels (natural gas) for heating and hot water.

For a limited time, through the enhanced HELP program, Toronto homeowners will be able to access:

• Zero-interest loans of up to $125,000 for terms of up to 15 years; 20-year terms are available for retrofits that include rooftop solar PV, geothermal, new windows and electric heat pumps.

• Incentives for specific measures including electric heat pumps, which can replace a home’s natural gas furnace and air conditioner; rooftop solar PV and deep retrofits that significantly reduce a home’s emissions.

Ottawa provided funding to enhance the program through the Green Municipal Fund, administered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM), including a loan of up to $9.712 million to fund the zero-interest loans and a grant of up to $4.856 million. A portion of the funds will support the development of training, education and resources for homeowners, contractors and other industry stakeholders, including training for Toronto contractors to become a Net Zero Renovator, qualified by the Canadian Home Builders’ Association.

The new zero-interest loans and incentives will be available until the funding allocated for each is fully subscribed, after which homeowners can continue to access low-interest loans. The HELP program has been offering low-interest loans to homeowners since 2014.

Home improvements eligible for financing include electric heat pumps, insulation (attic, wall, basement), upgraded windows/doors, air sealing, geothermal systems, rooftop solar PV, tankless water heaters, solar hot water systems, EV charging stations, battery storage and more.

Eligibility has been expanded to include tax-exempt properties (e.g. non-profit homes, supportive housing, rooming houses) in addition to the currently eligible detached, semi-detached, row/townhouses, and duplex and triplex apartment buildings.

In addition to the loans and incentives available through HELP, homeowners may also be eligible for the federal government’s Canada Greener Homes Grant of up to $5,000.

Mayor Tory thanked the federal government and FCM for this funding while encouraging Toronto homeowners to take advantage of HELP financing and incentives, as well as the federal Greener Homes grant, to make their homes much more efficient.