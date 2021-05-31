This morning, Toronto opened more than 10,000 new bookings at its city-run immunization clinics intended to offer earlier appointments for second doses of COVID-19 vaccine to partially vaccinated individuals age 80 and older. Vaccination is by appointment only, walk-ins cannot be accommodated.

On Friday, May 28, the provincial government announced it was accelerating the rollout of second doses, starting today with adults age 80 and older, with the goal of having the majority of residents who wish to be vaccinated receive two doses by the end of summer. Officials said Toronto City is now able to support this acceleration due to additional available vaccine this week.

More than 73 per cent of adults over the age of 80 living in Toronto have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Of the more than 73 per cent, only 13.4 per cent have received a second dose, which provides a greater level of protection against the virus.

Adults age 80 and older who have confirmed second dose appointments at City-run clinics, booked through the provincial booking system or provincial call centre, can reschedule their appointments online or by phone. To reschedule online, go to the confirmation email received at the time of booking and follow the instructions. To reschedule by phone, call the Provincial Vaccine Booking Line at 1-833-943-3900 (TTY for people who are deaf, hearing-impaired or speech-impaired: 1-866-797-0007). Those with appointments at a pharmacy or hospital should contact the location directly to schedule a new appointment and to cancel their original second dose appointment.

To easily connect to resources including vaccine appointment bookings, information on vaccines and upcoming telephone town halls, Toronto residents can text “VACCINE” to 1-833-750-0888 or 833-750-0888 for more information.