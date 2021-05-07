Toronto added more than 17,000 new appointments spread across five City-operated clinics for the week of May 10 due to confirmed additional vaccine supply.

With this added supply, City-operated clinics can administer approximately 98,000 vaccine doses between May 10 and 16, officials said in a news release.

These new appointments for next week are now available in the provincial vaccine booking system at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto Congress Centre, Mitchell Field Arena, The Hangar and Cloverdale Mall clinics.

The 17,064 new appointments can be booked by eligible residents through the dark blue “Book a Vaccine” button on www.toronto.ca/covid-19 or by calling the provincial vaccine booking line at 1-833-943-3900.

Eligible groups include:

• People age 18 or older living in any of the 53 provincial hot spot postal codes

• People age 50 or older

• First Nations, Inuit and Métis individuals

• People who are pregnant

• People with high-risk health conditions

• People with highest-risk health conditions

• Employees unable to work from home listed by the Province as Group 1

A full list of eligible groups with information on where and how to register for appointments is available at https://www.toronto.ca/home/covid-19/covid-19-protect-yourself-others/covid-19-vaccines/covid-19-how-to-get-vaccinated/?accordion=vaccine-eligibility.

Those seeking a vaccine appointment are also encouraged to register and check availability with healthcare partners through https://vaccineto.ca/, local pharmacies or healthcare providers.