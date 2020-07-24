Toronto, Peel, Windsor-Essex to remain in Stage 2

While the rest of the province moves into Stage 3, Toronto, Peel and Windsor-Essex public health units will continue to remain in Stage 2 given the current reality.

The other seven public health units, including the City of Hamilton, still in Stage 2 got a green light from Ford today to proceed into the next stage of reopening.

Going forward 31 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are now into Stage 3, which allows for activities such as indoor dining in restaurants, live performing arts shows and the reopening of movie theatres and playgrounds.

The regions who received approval to move to Stage 3 this week are:

Durham

Halton

Hamilton

Niagara

Haldimand-Norfolk

Sarnia-Lambton

York Region

Ford asked those living in the remaining areas, including Toronto, to exercise patience as they wait to move to the next stage.

Ford said that while he looks forward to the federal government’s COVID-19 contact tracing app, which is set to be released soon, it would not affect Ontario’s reopening schedule.

Meanwhile, the mayors of some of the Greater Toronto and Hamilton area’s largest municipalities released a joint statement Monday asking the province to consider adopting additional public health measures for bars, restaurants and gyms.

“We are all committed to moving forward into the restart and recovery in a safe way that is based on public health advice — we know this is the best way to continue to save lives, protect the health of our residents, and ensure that we can avoid having to return to more restrictive lockdowns,” the statement said.

Moving into Stage 3 for now feels more like a dangerous experiment and all eyes are on it hoping it won’t backfire which would mean going back to Stage 2 or maybe even Stage 1.