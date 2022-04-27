Canada’s most-wanted fugitive was arrested shortly after an award was announced for information leading to his arrest.

As part of a Canada-wide initiative to capture wanted fugitives, an unprecedented reward of up to $250,000 was offered for information leading to the arrest of Abilaziz Mohamed, 32 a Toronto man wanted for first-degree murder.

The Bolo Program announced the reward for the Number One spot on a Top 25 list of Canada’s most wanted fugitives yesterday.

Later that same evening, police received anonymous information about the location of Abilaziz Mohamed and he was subsequently arrested.

Mohamed has been charged with first degree murder in the death of a Toronto man.

According to police reports, officers responded to a shooting in the Cinemart Drive and Milner Avenue area close to midnight on October 13 last year.

A man suffering from a gunshot wound was located in a parking lot, where officers performed lifesaving measures.

The victim who was identified, 43-year-old Craig MacDonald of Toronto was later transported to hospital by paramedics where he was pronounced deceased.

Police hope Mohamed’s arrest provides a small amount of closure to MacDonald’s family.

Chief James Ramer said, “Yesterday, Abilaziz Mohamed was BOLO’s number one wanted suspect. Today, he is in Toronto Police Service custody charged with the murder of 43-year-old Craig MacDonald thanks to information provided by a member of the public. We hope this provides a small amount of closure for the victim’s family. We work proudly and effectively with our BOLO partners and this successful arrest sends a clear message to those who continue to evade justice – you will be found.”