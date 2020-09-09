Toronto Police disrupt gun and gang activity in Thorncliffe Park, 11 arrested

The Gun and Gang Task Force and Centralized Shooting Response Teams have been investigating shooting incidents in the Thorncliffe Park area from late 2019 through 2020. This investigation was a direct response to an increase in firearm related violence affecting that particular community and other places within the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

Working with internal and external partners as well with members of the community, the Toronto Police Service investigation focused on the criminal activities of Salman Jogiyat and his associates.

It was alleged that this group purposefully set out to commit violent acts against targeted individuals for the sole purpose of monetary gain and retribution.

“The arrests today significantly disrupt gun and gang activity that has been jeopardizing community safety in that area and in other areas of the city,” said Superintendent Steve Watts, Organized Crime Enforcement.

Last Thursday, September 3, 2020, a series of Criminal Code and Controlled substance Act Search warrants were executed in Toronto and Cambridge, Ontario.

These warrants were executed by members of the Toronto Police Service – Gun and Gang Task Force Centralized Shooting Response Teams and Street Enforcement Teams with the assistance of the Hold Up Squad, Gun Violence Suppression Teams, Uniformed and investigative members of 53, 55, 32/33, 43 Divisions as well as the Emergency Task Force.

These warrants were executed at nine Toronto and three Cambridge addresses.

A quantity of controlled substances were seized:

• Cocaine (approximately ½ kilogram)

• Marihuana (approximately 18 lbs)

• MDMA

• Fentanyl (approximately 65 grams)

The operation also seized in excess of $100,000 Canadian dollars in cash and seven firearms from various individuals.

Eleven individuals have been arrested and charged with 95 charges combined. They are:

Salman Jogiyat, 19, of Toronto is charged with:

1) two counts of Attempt Murder

2) four counts of Participate in a Criminal Organization

3) five counts of Instruct for the benefit of a Criminal Organization

4) six counts of Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence

5) seven counts of Commission of an Offence for the Benefit of a Criminal Organization

6) eight counts of Conspiracy to Commit Murder

7) four counts of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

8) Robbery

9) Theft Over $5000

10) Possession of a Firearm While Prohibited

11) Trafficking Firearm

12) Robbery with a Firearm

13) Disguise With Intent to Commit an Indictable Offence

14) Break and Enter

Moosa Jogiyat, 20, of Toronto, is charged with:

1) Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

2) Participate in a Criminal Organization

3) Commission of an Offence for the Benefit of a Criminal Organization

4) Conspiracy to Commit Murder

Mothusi Sebape, 25, of Toronto, is charged with:

1) Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

2) three counts of Conspiracy to Commit Murder

3) Participate in a Criminal Organization

4) Commission of an Offence for the Benefit of a Criminal Organization

5) two counts of Fail to Comply with Recognizance

Sufyan Jogiyat, 25, of Toronto, is charged with:

1) Conspiracy to Commit Murder

2) four counts of Commission of an Offence for the Benefit of a Criminal Organization

3) four counts of Participate in a Criminal Organization

4) two counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Schedule I Substance

Saleha Jogiyat, 24, of Toronto, is charged with:

1) Participate in a Criminal Organization

2) Commission of an Offence for the Benefit of a Criminal Organization

3) Launder Proceeds of Crime

4) two counts of Possession of Proceeds of Crime Over $5000

Ryan Ally, 31, of Toronto, is charged with:

1) Participate in a Criminal Organization

2) Commission of an Offence for the Benefit of a Criminal Organization

3) Conspiracy to Commit and Indictable Offence (Trafficking Cocaine)

4) Trafficking Schedule I Substance

5) Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Cocaine

6) two counts of Possession of Proceeds of Crime Over $5000

7) Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Aun Ali, 21, of Toronto, is charged with:

1) three counts of Conspiracy to Commit Murder.

2) Participate in a Criminal Organization.

3) two counts of Commission of an Offence for the Benefit of a Criminal Organization

Hasna Amir, 19, of Cambridge, is charged with:

1) Conspiracy to Commit Mmurder.

2) Participate in a Criminal Organization.

3) Commission of an Offence for the Benefit of a Criminal Organization.

Justin Ramroop, 22, of Toronto, is charged with:

1) Participate in a Criminal Organization.

2) Commission of an Offence for the Benefit of a Criminal Organization

3) Conspiracy to Commit Indictable Offence (trafficking cocaine)

4) Trafficking Schedule I Substance

Abid Patel, 19, of Toronto, is charged with:

1) three counts of Conspiracy to Commit Murder

2) Participate in a Criminal Organization

3) Trafficking Schedule I Substance

4) Possession Property Obtained by Crime

They will all appear in court at 2201 Finch Avenue West on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at 11 a.m., in room 202.

Daniyal Bakharia, 20, of Toronto, charged with Trafficking Schedule I Substance and Conspiracy to Commit Indictable Offence (trafficking cocaine) will appear in court at Old City Hall on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 10 a.m., in room 114.

The Toronto Police are seeking the following individuals and have requested the public’s assistance in the same:

Sufyan Dadabhai, 26, of Toronto, is wanted for:

1) Conspiracy to Commit Murder

2) Participate in a Criminal Organization

3) Commission of an Offence for the Benefit of a Criminal Organization

Sadi Zalloum, 26, of Toronto, is wanted for:

1) Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Cocaine

They are alleged to be engaged in ongoing, criminal activity. They are considered armed and dangerous. If located, the police have urged to restrain approach and Call 9-1-1.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2510, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, online on Facebook Leave a Tip page, or text TOR and the message to CRIMES (274637).