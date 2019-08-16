Toronto police gets $4.5mn to curb gun violence

The raging gun violence happening across the city has prompted the federal, provincial and municipal governments to announce a $4.5 million pool of funds for Toronto police.

Mayor John Tory said the spike in shootings the city is seeing is both “deeply troubling” and “absolutely unacceptable.”

The money will be used to prevent gun violence.

It is expected to fund an even more intensive focus on those responsible for inflicting gun violence on our neighbourhoods as well as ensure more visible police presence in troubled neighborhoods.

The province said it is “authorizing up to $1.5 million” from a previously-announced $25 million to fight gun and gang violence to “be used to put boots on the ground where they are needed most to keep people safe.”

The city and the federal government, meanwhile, say their respective $1.5 million contributions are new funds.

According to police statistics, Toronto is on pace to set an annual record for the number of shooting incidents and victims.

It’s unclear exactly what will be done with the new funding. Tory said that Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders will unveil details of how the force will use the money “in the coming days.”

In a statement, Saunders said he welcomes the funding in an attempt to address gun violence. -CINEWS