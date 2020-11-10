Toronto police issue warning about taxi fraud scam

The Toronto Police Service is making the public aware of an ongoing taxi fraud scam investigation.

According to police reports, a fake taxi is parked in a high traffic area. One suspect poses as the taxi driver and another suspect poses as a customer. The two suspects pretend to have a loud argument where the driver refuses to take cash due to COVID-19. A member of the public overhears the argument and offers to help by letting the suspect use their debit card to pay for the cab fare, in exchange for cash. The victim then inputs the PIN number for their debit card into the modified Point of Sale terminal. The device records the card data and PIN number.

After the transaction is successful, the victim is given another bank card resembling their own card and accepts cash from the one suspect before leaving. The suspects are then in possession of the victim’s actual debit card and use the PIN number to make a number of fraudulent purchases and/or withdrawals.

The Toronto Police Service is reminding the public to be vigilant when using any type of public transport that results in debit or credit card transactions.

Do not leave your debit or credit card unattended inside a Point of Sale terminal anywhere or at any time and cover your fingers when entering your PIN. Do not make payments for an unknown person, using your personal card, in exchange for cash. Inspect your card after each transaction and ensure it is your card, say police. Also be aware of taxi numbers, company names and driver’s identification displayed in the rear of the cab when using their services.

Police believe there may be others operating similar scams as well as further victims.

Anyone who has any information, or believes they have been a victim of a taxi scam, is urged to contact police at 416-808-5200, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).