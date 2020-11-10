Canindia News

Toronto police issue warning about taxi fraud scam

by CIEDITOR-SABRINA0

The Toronto Police Service is making the public aware of an ongoing taxi fraud scam investigation.

According to police reports, a fake taxi is parked in a high traffic area. One suspect poses as the taxi driver and another suspect poses as a customer. The two suspects pretend to have a loud argument where the driver refuses to take cash due to COVID-19. A member of the public overhears the argument and offers to help by letting the suspect use their debit card to pay for the cab fare, in exchange for cash. The victim then inputs the PIN number for their debit card into the modified Point of Sale terminal. The device records the card data and PIN number. 

After the transaction is successful, the victim is given another bank card resembling their own card and accepts cash from the one suspect before leaving. The suspects are then in possession of the victim’s actual debit card and use the PIN number to make a number of fraudulent purchases and/or withdrawals.

The Toronto Police Service is reminding the public to be vigilant when using any type of public transport that results in debit or credit card transactions.

Do not leave your debit or credit card unattended inside a Point of Sale terminal anywhere or at any time and cover your fingers when entering your PIN. Do not make payments for an unknown person, using your personal card, in exchange for cash. Inspect your card after each transaction and ensure it is your card, say police. Also be aware of taxi numbers, company names and driver’s identification  displayed in the rear of the cab when using their services. 

Police believe there may be others operating similar scams as well as further victims.

Anyone who has any information, or believes they have been a victim of a taxi scam, is urged to contact police at 416-808-5200, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Give your feedback on Brampton’s proposed 2021 Budget

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Avengers Immersive Exhibit coming to Yorkdale this month

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Biden says US “facing a dark winter,” urges mask-wearing

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Trudeau’s Liberals must act immediately to counter white supremacy in Canada, says NDP leader Jagmeet Singh

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Property tax relief on the cards for Ontario small businesses

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals to clinch 5th IPL title

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Ontario reports record number of 1,388 COVID-19

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Miley Cyrus poses nude for Vijat Mohindra’s photo book

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Johnny Depp to get full salary despite ouster from ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested