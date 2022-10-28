Toronto police are cautioning the public about a rental property scam.

Police say the suspect posts rental properties on Kijiji and/or Facebook Marketplace, under the name “GTA Rentals”. Victims respond to the posts, a rental price is agreed on, and the suspect emails a Residential Tenancy Agreement which is to be completed. The victims are not able to see any of the properties because the suspect does not have access to any of the properties advertised. Once the suspect receives payment, all communication is ended.

Police are advising the public to be aware of renting any properties from “GTA Rentals” and make sure to view the unit for confirmation. Be mindful before signing any rental agreements and/or sending deposits rent through legitimate agents that can be thoroughly checked and confirm with building property owners if the unit is available for rent, police said in a media statement.

Anyone with information about this scam is asked to contact police at 416-808-4300, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.