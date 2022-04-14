COMMUNITY

Toronto police makes largest drug bust

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
Toronto police announced the seizure of 189 kilograms of cocaine and 97 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, the largest single-day haul in the organization’s history.

At a news conference on Thursday, Staff Superintendent Lauren Pogue, Superintendent Steve Watts and Inspector Mandeep Mann updated the media on the arrest of a 29-year-old man and the ensuing investigation.

Police said on April 2, investigators arrested a man in the underground parking lot of a building, located in the area of Yonge Street and The Esplanade. It is alleged that he was in possession of 50 kilos of cocaine.

After further investigation, search warrants were executed in a unit located in the same building, the man’s residence, and the man’s vehicle.

It is further alleged that, during those search warrants, an additional 139 kilos of cocaine, 97 kilos of crystal methamphetamine and approximately $50,000 in cash were seized.

Devante Moores, of Toronto, was arrested and is next scheduled to appear in court on Monday, April 25 at 10 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-6100, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.

